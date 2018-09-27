Driver ejected, badly hurt in Pelandale crash. Then arrested on DUI.

A 22-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle, suffered at least moderate injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing on the Pelandale Avenue overpass Wednesday night.
At about 9:50 p.m., police, fire and medical personnel responded to a report of reckless driving that resulted in a crash on the overpass.
The driver, Edgar Olagues, was westbound on the overpass at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, police said. He struck a concrete wall and continued west — at some point being ejected from the vehicle.
Medical responders found Olagues lying in the roadway. Police Lt. Martha Delgado said he was conscious and alert.
An incident summary by police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, but a Modesto Fire Department summary said he had major injuries. No details were available. Olagues was not in the Stanislaus County Jail in-custody log as of Thursday afternoon.
After Olagues was thrown from the vehicle, it continued west, again hit a wall and came to rest on its front end at the west end of the overpass. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police later determined drugs and/or alcohol factored in the crash.
Stanislaus County Superior Court records show Olagues had convictions last year and this year for driving under the influence, and earlier this month was cited for speeding.
