Most Wanted: Luis Emeterio Martinez, Murder

NAME: Luis Emeterio Martinez
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 23 years old, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Martinez is wanted by Ceres police on suspicion of murder in the Dec. 26, 2014, shooting of Derrick Farrow outside Runaround Sue’s bar on Mitchell Road in Ceres.
NOTES: Ceres police officials have said it’s unclear what started the fight at the bar that led to the shooting.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
