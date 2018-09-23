Modesto man faces charge of attempted murder in shooting of girlfriend

A Modesto man faces a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of his girlfriend Thursday afternoon in Modesto.
Police responded to reports of a person shot on Longbridge Drive, just north of Standiford Avenue between Tully and Carver roads.
The 19-year-old victim suffered at least one gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening, Modesto Police Department Sgt. Pat Kimes said Sunday. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
At the scene shortly after the shooting, a police sergeant said the victim was conscious and alert but hadn’t told officers what happened to her. Initially, police said it wasn’t known whether she shot herself or was shot.
There was no mention of a suspect being sought, but Delvon Dupree Earl, 35, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Stanislaus County Jail booking records.
He is being held on $500,000 bail and faces charges of attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.
