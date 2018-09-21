They said they were retired cops. Then, CHP found guns, bags of cash in vehicle

California Highway Patrol arrested two men who claimed to be retired police officers after they were found with concealed handguns and bags filled with allegedly more than $100,000 in cash while traveling on Highway 5 in Stanislaus County.
On the afternoon of Sept. 6, a CHP Central Division canine officer noticed a 2007 white Chevrolet pickup making vehicle code violations while traveling north on Highway 5 in Fresno County.
The officer made an enforcement stop and the two male occupants identified themselves as retired peace officers, according to the CHP report. The officer issued them a written warning for the violation, and the men were allowed to leave.
Later that day at 7:20 p.m., the officer observed the same 2007 white Chevrolet pickup making another vehicle code violation while still traveling north on Highway 5, this time in Stanislaus County near Highway 132. The officer pulled the car over again and backup was called.
According to CHP, the officers found two loaded and concealed handguns along with two bags filled with cash. The men allegedly gave contradicting statements to officers so they were taken into custody and transported to the Merced Area CHP office.
Brian Lane Clemann. 47, and Richard Peter Barry, 48, both of Crescent City, were arrested for illegal possession of concealed firearms and possession of more than $100,000 derived from the unlawful sale, possession for sale, transportation or manufacturing of a controlled substance.
CHP task force officers were called to handle the investigation. The two men have since been released and the case will be submitted to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
