Defendant sentenced for supplying meth to distributors in Modesto, Sacramento

A judge on Friday sentenced a 34-year-old Modesto man to 17 and a half years in federal prison for supplying methamphetamine to distributors in Stanislaus and Sacramento counties, prosecutors said.
Feliciano Ochoa Reyes, 34, was convicted of conspiring to distribute meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento. U.S. District Judge Garland Burrell sentenced Reyes.
The federal prosecutors said Reyes supplied the meth to the various distributors from September 2014 through March 2015.
On Dec. 3, 2014, authorities pulled over the car driven by a Reyes customer who had just received 4 kilograms of meth from Reyes, according to prosecutors.
Reyes was arrested March 29, 2015, after investigators conducting surveillance watched a co-conspirator receive a delivery of 15 kilograms of meth at a stash house in Modesto, prosecutors said.
The meth delivery was reportedly worth about $50,000. Investigators searched the property and found a laboratory used to convert liquid meth to crystal meth, along with more than $23,000 in cash.
Six other men were accused of participating the meth trafficking operation. Five of them already have been sentenced to prison for their involvement. Charges still are pending against co-defendant Jose Vasquez.
This case was the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Central Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the California Multi-Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Beck prosecuted the case.
