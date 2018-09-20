Man shot in front yard of his Modesto home

A man was shot once in each leg as he was in the front yard of his home Wednesday night, Modesto police report.
The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Madera Avenue. Madera is between Cesar Chavez Park to the north and Modesto Municipal Golf Course to the south.
Victim Raymond Gonzales, 41, told officers the gunman was on foot. But he otherwise was uncooperative with police and did not provide a description of his assailant, or any other information, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.
Witnesses heard the shots, but none said they saw what occurred, Bear said.
Gonzales was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening, Bear said.
