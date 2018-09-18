DUI crash in southwest Modesto leaves two in critical condition

A head-on, major-injury crash shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday in southwest Modesto involved a drunk driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was on South Carpenter Road between West Hatch Road and West Whitmore Avenue. It involved a red 1994 Chevy Silverado pickup and a white 1999 Saturn four-door, according to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page online.
Three people were pinned in one vehicle, and one person in the other, but the page does not indicate which. All four people were taken to hospitals for treatment, Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter said. Two of them were in critical condition, he said.
We’ll have more as information becomes available.
