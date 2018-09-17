CHP releases name of suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver arrested in a deadly hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Sept. 11.
Rodney Jones, 63, of Modesto was booked on charges of felony hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license, Officer Thomas Olsen said. He has not been charged with vehicular manslaughter, but Olsen said additional charges may be forthcoming.
The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Spencer Avenue just south of Maze Boulevard near downtown Modesto. The victim, 49-year-old Darrell McDaniel, was walking south on the right edge of the road. His home was nearby on the 300 block of Spencer.
A witness said a newer white truck was traveling at high speed and struck McDaniel from behind. The driver of the truck stopped, the CHP was told, but then fled south on Spencer.
Jones was arrested shortly after noon Thursday on Seybold Avenue just south of California Avenue. He was seen in the area and matched information provided by witnesses to the fatal crash. His name was not released at the time.
The CHP seized Jones’s 1995 Dodge pickup. Jones was not injured in the crash.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Modesto-area CHP office at 209-545-7440 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tips to Crime Stoppers also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
