Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that badly hurt pedestrian in Modesto

Authorities are looking for the driver of a yellow sedan who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian Saturday evening in Modesto.
The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. as the victim, Tammy Galton of Modesto, was walking west on the edge of Rouse Avenue just west of Colorado Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of the sedan also was westbound on Rouse, going an undetermined speed. The vehicle struck 56-year-old Galton, who suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Memorial Medical Center.
There was no information Monday on her condition.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the CHP Modesto office at 209-545-7440 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
