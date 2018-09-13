Police: After party, suspect rides around town firing AR-15

Ceres police arrested a man they say was shooting an AR-15 into the air while riding in a car following a party where he’d apparently been involved in a fight.
An officer first started hearing the sounds of shots fired as they were patrolling in the area of Hatch Road and Richland Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, said Ceres Police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.
More officers went to the area to search for the source of the shots and at least one more round of shots was heard, Yotsuya said.
About 10 minutes after the original shots were heard Officer Coey Henson spotted a vehicle traveling at high speed from eastbound Woodworth Avenue to southbound Richland Avenue.
The vehicle ran the stop sign at Richland and Nadine avenues, after which Henson stopped the vehicle and other officers arrived shortly after.
During his stop, Henson had the front seat passenger, 26-year-old Shawn Reid, of Modesto, step out of the car, Yotsuya said.
When he did, officers saw several spent shell casings on the passenger side floor board. A short barrel AR-15 pistol with a large capacity magazine was then located inside the vehicle.
Reid, who had a black eye and cuts on his face, said he had been in a fight at a party earlier in the night.
Evidence located on the rifle and in the vehicle led officers to believe that Reid had been in possession of and actively firing the weapon prior to being pulled over by Henson.
He was booked on suspicion of numerous weapons related charges including negligently discharging a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm inside a vehicle, possession of high capacity magazine, and being a street gang member in possession of a firearm.
The woman driving the car was cited for driving on a suspended license and her vehicle was towed.
