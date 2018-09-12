Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed man walking in Modesto

A man walking on Spencer Avenue just south of Maze Boulevard near downtown Modesto was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup Tuesday night.
The hit-and-run crash occurred about 8:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The victim, 49-year-old Darrell McDaniel, was walking south on the right edge of the road, pushing a hand cart. His home was nearby, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.
A witness said a newer white truck, Dodge or similar, was traveling at high speed and struck McDaniel from behind. The driver of the truck stopped, the CHP was told, but then fled south on Spencer.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the crash is urged to contact the Modesto-area CHP office at 209-545-7440 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
