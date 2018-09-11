Most Wanted: David Cecilio Soto, Murder

NAME: David Cecilio Soto
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 27 years old, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Soto is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of murder in the May 30, 2016, shooting of 13-year-old Brisa Covarrubias outside her west Modesto home. Investigators say Soto is a Sureño street gang member.
NOTES: Five other people have been arrested and criminally charged in this case. Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related, but the girl was not the intended target.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments