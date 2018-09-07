Sentencing hits snag for Sonora physician in traffic accident that killed three

Sentencing was delayed Friday for a Sonora physician involved in a 2016 traffic accident that killed three people, but he was jailed nonetheless, the Union Democrat reported.
Danny Mundall Anderson, 71, was taken into custody because Judge Donald Segerstrom said he might commit an “impulsive and reckless” act due to the sentence he faced, the newspaper said.
Anderson had been free on bail following the July 25 jury verdict in Tuolumne County Superior Court. He was found responsible for the deaths of Trista Hoffman, then 16, of La Grange; her mother, Tina Hoffman, 51; and Rheinholt Eisemann, 72, of Copperopolis.
Anderson faces prison time of up to 10 years, four months on charges that include vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The prosecution said he made an unsafe passing maneuver that led to the accident on La Grange Road near Don Pedro Reservoir on Oct. 21, 2016.
The sentencing was delayed because the defendant has hired a new lawyer who will seek a retrial, the Union Democrat said.
The California Highway Patrol reported that Anderson was driving north in an Acura when he tried to pass a Toyota across a solid double-yellow line. A southbound Lexus swerved to avoid the Acura and overturned, and the Toyota collided with the Lexus, the CHP said.
The Hoffmans were in the Lexus and died at the scene. Eisemann was in the Toyota and died later at a hospital. Three other people had serious injuries.
Anderson also was convicted of hit and run causing death or great bodily injury, reckless driving causing injury, and delaying and obstructing an investigation.
