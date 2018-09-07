Man arrested in east Modesto groping case

A man suspected of groping a woman in east Modesto last week was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery.
Modesto Police say Victor Vasquez, 27, grabbed a woman’s breast in the area of Merle Avenue and Oakdale Road on Aug. 31.
In June, there was another similar incident of sexual battery in the same area but Modesto Police said Thursday it appears to have been committed by a different person.
Modesto Police on Wednesday released a photo of Vasquez’s red truck leaving the scene of the Aug. 31 incident and asked for help identifying the driver. Within a few hours they’d identified and interviewed Vasquez but he was not arrested that day because more investigation was needed, according to Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
Vasquez turned himself in Thursday evening.
