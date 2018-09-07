Suspects run from stolen pickup after crashing into canal

Three men were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen pickup, then crashing into a canal on Wednesday night.
Detectives with the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force spotted the stolen Chevrolet Silverado in Keyes around 7 p.m., said Detective Kyle Briggs.
They surveilled the pickup and asked for assistance from California Highway Patrol Officer Matt Fowles and his canine Pakito when three suspects got into the pickup and drove away.
Fowles, joined by other CHP officers, attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver sped away, Briggs said.
Officers pursued the pickup north near Ceres. During the approximately five-minute pursuit the pickup cut through orchards and fields.
Briggs said officers lost sight of the pickup around West Main Avenue and Crows Landing Road but found it a short time later teetering on the edge of a canal, part of its left side submerged.
The three suspects had gotten out of the pickup, and two were immediately captured by officers.
One of the passengers, 32-year-old Josh Lankford, ran into an orchard. He was quickly located by Pakito and surrendered, Briggs said.
Lankford and the other passenger, 30-year-old Joshua Macen, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing or delaying a peace officer, and violating the terms of their Post Release Community Supervision.
The driver, 22-year-old Brian Gomes, was arrested on suspicion of felony auto theft, felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and probation violation. He also had a no bail warrant out of Tuolumne County.
Comments