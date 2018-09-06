Patterson man sentenced in death of toddler with developmental disability

A Stanislaus County judge this week sentenced a 51-year-old man to 9 years in prison for the death of a 2-year-old girl, who had a developmental disability and suffered a serious head injury while under his care.
Vincent Hoai Do, who offered to treat children with autism in his Patterson home, told investigators Jacklyn Nguyen fell while they were out hiking.
A prosecutor argued that Jacklyn was beaten. He said the toddler suffered the head injury, along with bruises all over her body and internal bleeding that forced doctors to remove her from life support equipment.
Do was accused of murder in the girl’s death. A jury instead found Do guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse causing death.
Deputy District Attorney John R. Mayne, who prosecuted the case, said he asked the court to sentence Do to the maximum of 12 years in prison.
Donnell Snipes, Do’s attorney, asked the court for a 3-year sentence for his client, according to Mayne. Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Scott Steffen on Tuesday sentenced Do to 9 years in prison.
The child suffered her injuries in June 2015. She was flown by air ambulance to the University of California, Davis, Medical Center, where she later succumbed to those injuries.
It’s unclear what particular developmental disability Jacklyn had, but she had been living in Do’s home for about a week before her death. Mayne said Do offered to treat and house the girl in exchange for $15,000.
Her parents were seeking real treatment and drove their daughter from their Orange County home to Patterson, where Do housed four children with autism.
Do worked as a chiropractor and operated a chiropractic business in the San Jose area. He called himself a functional neurologist, but he does not have a medical degree.
The defendant said the child accidentally fell during a visit to Pacheco State Park, about 20 miles west of Los Banos. Do told investigators that he believed Jacklyn, who was unconscious, was just sleepy after their hike. So, he waited hours before he called 911 for help.
Forensic pathologist Eugene Carpenter testified that Jacklyn died from blunt force trauma that was not consistent with a fall.
In the trial, Snipes argued that the girl did not have facial fractures, broken teeth, neck injuries or other broken bones to indicate she was abused. He said his client made mistakes that day, but he didn’t cause her injuries.
Mayne told the jury that Do was a “scammer” more interested in protecting his “meal ticket,” so he refused to call authorities who would then go to his home.
On Thursday, Do remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail awaiting transfer to a prison.
