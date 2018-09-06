CHP officer motions driver to put on his seatbelt. What he did instead got him arrested

A Sacramento who mimicked a California Highway Patrol officer while driving drunk on Highway 99 in Stanislaus County last year was sentenced to five years in prison, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
On Dec. 3 Gilbert Frank Marquez, 59, was driving without a seatbelt on Highway 99.
A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer pulled alongside Marquez and motioned for him to put his seatbelt on, according to the DA’s office.
Instead, Marquez took his hands off the wheel and mimicked being a motorcycle rider, causing his car to drift into the officer’s lane.
During an enforcement stop Marquez exhibited obvious signs of alcohol intoxication, according to the DA’s office. He was later determined to have a blood alcohol level to be .23 percent, almost three times the legal limit.
Marquez’s criminal history included several misdemeanor and felony driving under the influence convictions. He has served three separate state prison terms; two for felony drunk driving in 2013 and 2009, as well as auto theft in 2004, according to the DA’s office.
On Friday Marquez pleaded no contest to felony driving under the influence and admitted to his three prior prison commitments before Judge Thomas Zeff. Upon entry of the plea, Zeff sentenced Marquez to five years in state prison.
