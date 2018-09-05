Man beats teenager, steals his bicycle

A Modesto man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of beating up a teenager and stealing his bicycle in east Modesto.
The 18-year-old victim was slowly riding his bicycle alongside a friend who was walking in the 300 block of Melbourne Drive at about 4 p.m. when they were approached by the suspect, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
The suspect told the victim to get off his bicycle, then punched him several times, causing him to fall to the ground. Bear said the victim’s friend, as well as a passerby who stopped to help, tried to stop the assault but the suspect proceeded to “stomp on the victim’s head,” Bear said.
The suspect then rode away on the victim’s bicycle, leaving the victim with swelling and cuts to his face.
Modesto Police quickly responded to the area and found the suspect a few blocks away on Clogston Way.
Richard Cortez, 38, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, making criminal threats and battery causing serious bodily injury.
The victim was taken to a Modesto hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Bear said.
