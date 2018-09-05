Two women groped in east Modesto

Since June, two women have been groped by men of similar description while walking in the same east Modesto neighborhood.
In both incidents the women were walking alone in the areas of Floyd Avenue and Merle Avenue, east of Oakdale Road, when they were approached by a white male who grabbed their breasts before running away.
The suspect in both incidents is a white male in his 20s or 30s, with brown hair and a medium build and approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
The first incident took place on June 21 and the other on Aug. 31.
In one of the incidents a red pickup was seen leaving the scene.
The Modesto Police Department would like to speak to the owner of the pickup to determine if he or she has any information regarding the incidents.
Any citizens who have information regarding either of these incidents are asked to contact Detective Sean Dodge at (209) 342-9123.
