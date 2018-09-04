Felony molestation gets Modesto man 6-year prison sentence

A 33-year-old Modesto man has been sentenced to six years in state prison after being convicted of sexually molesting a 6-year-old boy in 2016.
In August 2017, Modesto police officers served a search warrant at the home of James Francis Laidler after receiving information that he’d sent hundreds of messages to multiple young boys.
During questioning, he admitted to sexually touching the 6-year-old boy during a barbecue and pool party at a friend’s house. Police located the victim, who said Laidler touched his genitals about seven times while they were both in the pool.
On July 30, before Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Linda McFadden, Laidler pleaded no contest to committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under the age of 14, which is a felony. Deputy District Attorney Sameer Shukla prosecuted the case.
Laidler will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He also must stay away from the victim for a period of at least 10 years and will be required to pay restitution, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office reported.
Modesto Bee archives show Laidler is a 2003 graduate of Oakdale Charter High School.
