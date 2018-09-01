Two early morning shootings in Modesto being investigated by authorities

Stanislaus County Sheriff Deputies are investigating two separate shootings in Modesto early Saturday morning.
At about 1 a.m., authorities received a call for a shooting victim at the corner of Rouse and Leon avenues in west Modesto. According to Stanislaus Sheriff Lt. Mike Parker, an adult male victim was found seated in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital.
Then at about 2:20 a.m., deputies received another call for a shooting victim, this time at Yosemite Boulevard and Kerr Avenue. An adult male victim was found along the street. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to an area hospital.
Parker said the shootings are not considered to be related. No suspect information is available at this time for either shooting. Both men are expected to survive. Investigations for both incidents are ongoing.
Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app on your mobile device.
