Female victim reports sexual battery near Escalon High; police looking for suspect

Police are looking for a man who sexually battered a female near Escalon High School Friday night.
At about 11:35 p.m. Escalon Police received a report of a female who had been sexually battered. The incident allegedly occurred as the victim was walking home eastbound along Escalon Avenue by the Escalon High School soccer field.
Escalon Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a tan or gold SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon. The suspect is describe as a Hispanic male adult with a thin build in his late 20’s, with a crew cut, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall. No clothing description was available at the time of the report.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect and/or the vehicle and the suspect’s whereabouts contact the Escalon Police Department at 209-838-7093.
