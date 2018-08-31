Woman enters plea on embezzling nearly $130,000 from Modesto business, senior group

A woman pleaded no contest Thursday to embezzling nearly $130,000 from a Modesto business where she worked and from a senior citizen group.
Christine O’Connor Cram, 63, entered the plea in Stanislaus Superior Court, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office reported. She was sentenced to 240 days in county jail, three years on probation and full restitution to the victims.
Office spokesman John Goold said it is not disclosing the names of the business and senior group because it would bring them further trauma.
A news release said Cram was a bookkeeper and office manager for the business and paid herself a total of $127,823 for hours she did not work from January 2008 to May 2013.
The prosecution said Cram was treasurer of the senior group from July 2010 through January 2014 and wrote herself a total of $1,113 in unauthorized checks.
Deputy District Attorney Ahnna Reicks prosecuted the cases.
Comments