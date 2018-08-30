Homicide being investigated in west Modesto

Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide on Seybold Avenue in West Modesto, California, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Detectives investigating homicide in west Modesto

By Erin Tracy

August 30, 2018 10:28 AM

Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide on Seybold Avenue.

Investigators have cordoned off the crime scene in the west Modesto neighborhood.

Two people found the victim this morning, sheriff’s Lt. Mike Parker said. They called 911; responding deputies found the body.

Authorities are not releasing the cause of death, but a neighbor said he heard gunshots around 11 p.m. The sound is not uncommon in the area, he said, so he didn’t call police.

