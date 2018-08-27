Young driver rams patrol car in Keyes, leads chase to Hughson, sheriff’s office says

A boy rammed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car Monday in Keyes and led officers on a pursuit that ended with his arrest in Hughson, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
No one was injured in the incident, which started shortly after 4 p.m. with a report that a stolen car was spotted at a gas station at Keyes Road and Golden State Boulevard, Sgt. James Walsh said.
The boy was from the Bay Area, as was the stolen vehicle, he said. His age and hometown were not available.
The car was spotted by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force, which was working in an unmarked vehicle and called in the patrol car to arrest the driver. The boy backed the stolen vehicle into the patrol car as its driver was standing nearby, then hit two civilian cars at the station, Walsh said.
The pursuit continued southeast to Hughson, where the boy was arrested after stopping at a Whitmore Avenue store, he said.
