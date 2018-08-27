Oakdale man convicted of hitting woman’s face, two separate drunk driving incidents

A 32-year-old Oakdale man will be sentenced to 14 years and 4 months in prison after his conviction last week for domestic violence, a hit-and-run crash and driving drunk.
Oscar Rangel was responsible for the crimes stemming from three separate incidents, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Monday morning. Deputy District Attorney Bianca Yip prosecuted the three criminal cases against Rangel.
A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy on Aug. 17, 2015, responded to a report of domestic violence that evening. The deputy questioned the victim, who said Rangel hit her during an argument, according to prosecutors. The deputy said the victim’s left eye was red and swollen shut.
The woman and her daughter went to a neighbor’s house and called authorities. Rangel left the home before the deputy arrived.
On Aug. 21, Rangel pleaded no contest to the domestic violence charge. That same day, Rangel also pleaded no contest to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to another driver stemming from a crash that occurred eight days after the domestic violence incident.
Prosecutors said Rangel on Aug. 25, 2015, ran a red light while driving south on McHenry Avenue through the Kiernan Avenue intersection in north Modesto. Rangel’s vehicle crashed with another car.
Rangel left the crash site, but he was apprehended by a nearby California Highway Patrol officer, according to prosecutors. The officer reported that Rangel appeared drunk.
A test determined Rangel’s blood alcohol content was 0.23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent, prosecutors said. Rangel later posted bail and was released from jail.
At last week’s hearing, Rangel also pleaded no contest to driving under the influence for an arrest after a traffic stop last year.
On Nov. 4, 2017, a Modesto police officer pulled over Rangel for a traffic violation. The officer smelled alcohol coming from inside the car and noticed Rangel had red and watery eyes, according to prosecutors. Rangel failed a field sobriety test. Authorities later determined his blood alcohol content was 0.18 percent.
The 2017 DUI charge included an enhancement for committing a crime while out on bail for the 2015 injury crash. Prosecutors said Rangel had been previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, and he had DUI convictions in 2009, 2010 and 2012.
On Monday, Rangel remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 4, when Judge Linda McFadden will formally sentence him.
