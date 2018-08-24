Drunk Modesto man thrown off Tuolumne casino property, cops say. Then he got out matches

Sheriff’s officials say they have arrested a drunk Modesto man who started two small brush fires near Black Oak Casino.
Hugo Montes, 36, was arrested on suspicion of arson and public intoxication, according to the Tuloumne County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s officials announced in a news release Friday morning.
Deputies were told that Montes started a fire in the back of his cousin’s pickup in the casino’s parking garage. Casino staff ordered Montes to leave the property.
Shortly after, casino security guards detained Montes after he reportedly started two fires in the brush along Tuolumne Road North near the casino. A security guard used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames from both fires, said sheriff’s Sgt. Andrea Benson.
A Cal Fire investigator called to the scene determined the brush fires were started with matches.
Montes appeared intoxicated, Sheriff’s officials said. Montes had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol.
He told the deputies that he started the brush fires; and a breathalyzer test determined his blood alcohol content with a result of 0.16 percent, according to sheriff’s officials. That’s twice the legal limit for drivers of 0.08 percent.
