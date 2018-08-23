Sheriff’s Department investigates fatal officer-involved shooting by Ceres Police

A man who allegedly brandished a handgun at a Ceres skate park Saturday afternoon was shot and killed by Ceres Police after a pursuit, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Police identify officer involved in fatal shooting near Ceres

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 23, 2018 10:20 PM

Ceres

Ceres police on Thursday released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Saturday

Officer Ross Bays, 38, was the officer involved In the incident, according to a press release issued by Sgt. Greg Yotsuya on behalf of Police Chief Brent Smith. Bays is a seven-year veteran of the department.

The incident began as a call reporting someone was brandishing a gun at Smyrna Park in Ceres. Bays, responding to the scene, spotted a Lexus that matched the description of the one involved in the incident.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but it led him on a high-speed chase toward Hughson, authorities said earlier.

The Lexus stopped on Sperry Road just north of Service Road, and Carmen Spencer Mendez — armed with a handgun — immediately got out, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Bays fired at least one shot. Mendez was declared dead at the scene. ‘

Bays has been placed on administrative leave, as per department policy, Ceres police said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

