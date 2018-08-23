Police identify officer involved in fatal shooting near Ceres

Ceres police on Thursday released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Saturday
Officer Ross Bays, 38, was the officer involved In the incident, according to a press release issued by Sgt. Greg Yotsuya on behalf of Police Chief Brent Smith. Bays is a seven-year veteran of the department.
The incident began as a call reporting someone was brandishing a gun at Smyrna Park in Ceres. Bays, responding to the scene, spotted a Lexus that matched the description of the one involved in the incident.
The officer tried to pull the car over, but it led him on a high-speed chase toward Hughson, authorities said earlier.
The Lexus stopped on Sperry Road just north of Service Road, and Carmen Spencer Mendez — armed with a handgun — immediately got out, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.
Bays fired at least one shot. Mendez was declared dead at the scene. ‘
Bays has been placed on administrative leave, as per department policy, Ceres police said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
Comments