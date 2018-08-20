Hughson family seeks answers in death of 15-year-old shot by police after chase

The family of a 15-year-old Hughson boy who authorities say was armed with a handgun when he was fatally shot by a Ceres police officer over the weekend are grieving and seeking answers in the teen’s death.

Stephanie Galeana said her cousin Carmen Spencer Mendez was just a boy and family members are hearing lots of rumors about what happened but don’t have the facts.

“He still had his life in front of him,” Galeana said Tuesday outside her cousin’s home. “He was just a teenager. I have a son his age ... He still had the rest of his life ahead of him. That was taken away from us.”

“I don’t know (what happened),” she said in a later interview, “but his life mattered. That’s what I want people to know.”

Stanislaus County Sheriff-Elect Jeff Dirkse said in an email that authorities would not be releasing more details until Wednesday at the earliest. The Sheriff’s Department is investigating because the shooting took place in its jurisdiction.





“I completely understand and appreciate the family’s desire for more information,” Dirkse wrote. “I’m sure I would feel the same way if roles were reversed. Unfortunately, what takes a few moments to occur can take days to investigate. It would be inappropriate for us to release additional information until we have gathered all pertinent information.”

A Ceres police officer fatally shot Mendez on Saturday afternoon after the dark Lexus sedan the teen was in was involved in reports of a gun being brandished in Ceres’ Smyrna Park and a hit-and-run crash. When an officer spotted the car, he attempted to pull over the driver, who instead led him on a high-speed pursuit toward Hughson.





Authorities have said that when the Lexus stopped on Sperry Road just north of Service Road, Mendez — armed with a handgun — immediately got out. The Ceres officer, who was alone, fired at Mendez, hitting him at least once. Emergency medical responders treated Mendez at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.





Other officers who arrived shortly after the shooting detained four other people in the Lexus. Two male juveniles and a female juvenile were later released to their parents or guardians. The fourth occupant, 20-year-old Jose Robles of Hickman, was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

Authorities have said at least two stolen guns in addition to the one Mendez had were found inside the Lexus.

The officer who shot Mendez was placed on paid administrative leave. His name could be released Wednesday, according to Ceres Police Chief Brent Smith.

Galeana held two poster boards filled with photos of her cousin. One was from last year, when she said he attended a church retreat and was baptized in Modesto Reservoir. The other was filled with photos of Mendez playing football, at family gatherings and with his father.

Mendez was the youngest of seven children, according to his brother Raymond.





Raymond Mendez said his brother excelled in wrestling and football and fell in with the wrong people when he could no longer play football because of poor grades. “He was hanging out with the wrong crowd,” he said.

