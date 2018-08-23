Ceres murder suspect is found hiding in Mexico three years after shooting

A Ceres murder suspect who has been wanted for more than three and a half years was detained by authorities in Mexico and returned to the United States this week.
Eric Sanchez-Padilla, 24, is one of five suspects in the shooting death of Derrick Farrow that occurred at Runaround Sue’s bar on Mitchell Road in Ceres on Dec. 26, 2014.
Sanchez-Padilla was detained at the Calexio-West port of entry on Aug. 14, according to Sgt. Greg Yotsuya. He was escorted to the pedestrian facility by Mexican officials, then turned over to Customs and Border Protection officers.
Border protection officers contacted the Ceres Police Department, and on Wednesday, Sanchez-Padilla was transported back to Stanislaus County and booked on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a street gang.
Three other suspects have already been sentenced in the case, and one remains at large.
Richard Issac Monroy and Jesus Prudente Ramirez both pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon and were each sentenced to four years in prison.
Gabriel Enrique Gallardo pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Luis Emeterio Martinez remains at large.
