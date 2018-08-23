Thieves hit meat cooler at Tri-Tipery restaurant in Ballico. They’re on video

A security camera captured Wednesday’s theft of about $2,500 worth of beef from the Tri-Tipery restaurant in Ballico.
Nine boxes of tri-tip, the main menu item, were taken at around 4:30 p.m. from a cooler, co-owner Jana Nairn said Thursday. The business also has an Escalon site and a food truck with a loyal following.
Security video and photos show two men suspected in the theft. They left in a silver Chevrolet Impala with dealer plates.
Nairn and husband Rob Nairn posted the images on their Facebook page and let The Modesto Bee share them further.
“Let’s get these guys,” the post said. “It’s not often we catch crooks on video. And photos.”
People with information about the theft can call 209-634-8849 or send an email to Rob@aglink.com.
