Small fires force evacuation of Kmart store in Oakdale. Arson is suspected

By John Holland

August 22, 2018 05:20 PM

Customers and employees evacuated the Kmart store in Oakdale on Tuesday evening because of small fires believed to be arson, police said. It has since reopened.

The fires were promptly put out by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District after the 7:48 p.m. call to the South Maag Avenue store, a news release from the Oakdale Police Department said.

One employee was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported, police said. The department and the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit are working the case.

People with information can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or Detective Don Stilwell at 209-847-2231. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. They also can email the fire unit at info@stanfiu.org.

