CHP seeking hit-and-run driver who ran into big rig on Highway 99 in Turlock

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who on Wednesday morning struck a truck pulling two trailers of dry cement, causing it to overturn on southbound Highway 99 in Turlock. Unfortunately, officers don’t have much to go on.
The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., just north of the West Main Street off ramp. Fresno resident James Macado, 70, was behind the wheel of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig when a vehicle to his left swerved into him, the CHP reported.
Macado lost control of the truck, which overturned before coming to rest, blocking two lanes of the highway and the West Main off ramp. The vehicle that struck him continued south, and the CHP has no information identifying it or the driver. It should have right-side collision damage, the CHP said.
Macado suffered minor injuries and was taken to Emanuel Medical Center.
None of the cement he was hauling spilled, and Caltrans responded to the scene to help with traffic control.
The southbound center lane reopened at about 10:20 a.m., and the right lane and off ramp reopened about 2:40 p.m.
Anyone with information about the collision is urged to call CHP Officer Watson at 209-545-7440.
Comments