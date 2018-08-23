Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (8-25-18)

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 9-15, 2018.
SUSPECT: Michael William Kukor, 37, of French Camp
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 9, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, giving fase ID to peace officer, theft, probation violation, smuggling drugs/device/alchohol into prison, battery, DUI
SUSPECT: Martina Marie Gratton, 30, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 9, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, vandalism, kidnapping, carjacking
SUSPECT: Kory Lee Morse, 35, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 10, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, driving with suspended license, parole violation
SUSPECT: Amanda Jestina Trillo, 28, of Riverbank
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 10, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Alan Christopher Henderson, 41, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, drug possession, carrying dirk/concealed dagger, probation violation, drug possession
SUSPECT: Manuel Plascencia Jr., 39, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, drug possession
SUSPECT: Rudy Vargas, 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Anthony Trillo, 31, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 14, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice, probation violation, drug possession
SUSPECT: Adrian Mora Nunez, 25, transient
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 14, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Ervin Walker III
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended/revoked license, obstruction of justice
SUSPECT: Vernon Roy Sanders, 28, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, violation of domestic violation court order, violation of restraining order, probation violation, drug possession
