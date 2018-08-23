Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (8-25-18)

By Jim Silva

August 23, 2018 09:29 AM

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 9-15, 2018.

KUKOR, MICHAEL WILLIAM.jpg
Michael William Kukor

SUSPECT: Michael William Kukor, 37, of French Camp

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 9, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, giving fase ID to peace officer, theft, probation violation, smuggling drugs/device/alchohol into prison, battery, DUI



GRATTON, MARTINA MARIE.jpg
Martina Marie Gratton

SUSPECT: Martina Marie Gratton, 30, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 9, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, vandalism, kidnapping, carjacking

MORSE, KORY LEE.jpg
Kory Lee Morse

SUSPECT: Kory Lee Morse, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 10, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, driving with suspended license, parole violation



TRILLO, AMANDA JESTINA.jpg
Amanda Jestina Trillo

SUSPECT: Amanda Jestina Trillo, 28, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 10, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle



HENDERSON, ALAN CHRISTOPHER.jpg
Alan Christopher Henderson

SUSPECT: Alan Christopher Henderson, 41, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, drug possession, carrying dirk/concealed dagger, probation violation, drug possession



PLASCENCIA, MANUEL.jpg
Manuel Plascencia

SUSPECT: Manuel Plascencia Jr., 39, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, drug possession



VARGAS, RUDY.jpg
Rudy Vargas

SUSPECT: Rudy Vargas, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation



TRILLO, ANTHONY.jpg
Anthony Trillo

SUSPECT: Anthony Trillo, 31, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 14, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice, probation violation, drug possession

NUNEZ, ADRIAN MORA.jpg
Adrian Mora Nunez

SUSPECT: Adrian Mora Nunez, 25, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 14, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation



WALKER, ERVIN.jpg
Ervin Walker

SUSPECT: Ervin Walker III

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended/revoked license, obstruction of justice



SANDERS, VERNON ROY.jpg
Vernon Roy Sanders

SUSPECT: Vernon Roy Sanders, 28, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, violation of domestic violation court order, violation of restraining order, probation violation, drug possession

