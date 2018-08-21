Police searching for armed robber who held up Modesto gas station

Police officials on Tuesday released security camera images of a masked robber with a gun who held up a south Modesto gas station over the weekend.
The armed robbery occurred about 8 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at Crows Landing Road and School Avenue, just south of Shackelford Elementary School.
The robber entered the business and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter, said Sharon Bear, a Modesto police spokeswoman.
The gas station’s security camera images show the robber pointing the barrel of the handgun at the clerk. Bear said no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
No customers were in the business when the robbery occurred. Bear said the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police described the robber as a white male with brown, wavy hair that reached his collar. The robber was wearing a black T-shirt with a design on the front and gray shoes.
The robber also had a camouflage backpack and was wearing a particle dust mask to cover the lower portion of his face. He was seen riding a mountain bike.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this robbery suspect to call Detective John Locke at (209) 572-9521 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can send an email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments