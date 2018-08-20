Sacramento man killed in stabbing near Turlock park

Detectives on Monday were seeking information about the death of a Sacramento man who was found injured Saturday evening after a reported fight near Columbia Park.
Alfonso Serrato, 31, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Turlock police officials said in a news release Monday morning.
The fight was reported about 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Farr Street, between Columbia Avenue and High Street in Turlock.
Officers arrived and found Serrato, who had been stabbed, according to police. No suspect information had been released.
JoLynn DiGrazia, director of Westside Ministries, said Serrato was well known in the neighborhood where police found him this weekend. She said she knew him from when he frequented Westside Ministries, including attending its day camp in the summer.
She had seen Serrato a lot in the neighborhood this summer and spoke to him last week.
“He hugged me. He said he was really seeking God this time, and that I would see him in church soon,” DiGrazia said about Serrato.
Westside Ministries is just around the corner from Columbia Park. He used to live with grandparents in Turlock when he was kid, Serrato said. He had plenty of friends in the neighborhood, which is why she finds the manner of his death so perplexing.
“I’m surprised it happened to him in our neighborhood,” DiGrazia said.
Officials asked anyone with information about this deadly stabbing to call Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 668-1200, the Police Department’s tip line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780 or send an e-mail to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or send an e-mail through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
