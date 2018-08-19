Man goes on attack with knife, bat at Modesto taco truck

A Modesto man is in jail after stabbing another man multiple times at a taco truck Sunday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Crows Landing Road on reports that an intoxicated man was trying to fight other patrons, said sheriff’s Sgt. Jose Perez.
They determined that Paul Lemus, 32, pulled out a knife and started chasing a man, who suffered four or five wounds to his arms as he tried to fend off his attacker. Lemus then picked up a baseball bat and challenged others at the food truck to fight him, Perez said.
Deputies who responded to the scene were able to take Lemus into custody without incident. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. There was no word Sunday evening on his condition.
Lemus was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces a gang enhancement. Bail was set at $100,000.
