Mother, 4-year-old daughter severely injured in crash near Newman

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were severely injured when their vehicle was broadsided by a big rig east of Newman on Thursday afternoon.
Brittainy Maki, 32, of Newman was driving a Saturn southbound on River Road when she stopped at the stop sign at Hills Ferry Road at about 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
She pulled into the intersection to make a left turn and drove into the path of a big rig, which was traveling west on Hills Ferry Road and did not have a stop sign.
The big rig, which was traveling about 40 to 50 mph, hit the side of the Saturn, according to the CHP.
Maki and her daughter, Jasmine Maki, both suffered major injuries.
Brittainy Maki was taken by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center with possible fractures to both her legs and hip.
Jasmine was taken by helicopter to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera with severe head injuries, according to the CHP.
The driver of the big rig, 63-year-old Gilbert Sousa, of Turlock, was not injured.
