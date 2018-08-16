Parole search leads to guns, meth, ID theft materials, sheriff’s office reports

A parole search at a West Hatch Road home Thursday turned up guns, methamphetamine and materials used in identity theft, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Sgt. Tom Letras said deputies assisted state parole agents in visiting the home on the 2500 block West Hatch, west of Carpenter Road, at about 8 a.m. The parolee, Jesus Fernandez, 35, ran inside the home but then surrendered, he said.
Officers found a loaded handgun, an assault-type rifle, two other “long guns” and a large amount of ammunition, Letras said. They also found about a pound of meth, drug packaging material, ID theft materials and various stolen property, he said.
Fernandez was booked for parole violation at the Stanislaus County Jail. He remained there Thursday evening without bail.
