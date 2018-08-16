Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (8-18-18)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 2-8, 2018.
SUSPECT: Ryan Scott Ontiveroz, 41, Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 2, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Michael Ryan Foster, 18, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 6, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Michael Allan Bell, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 6, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Vanessa Marie Gallegos, 20, of San Jose
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Receiving stolen vehicle, DUI, battery, giving false ID to peace officer, possession of burglary tools, being under the influence of drugs, driving without a license
SUSPECT: Tony Lee Zarate, 45, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, tampering with vehicle, theft, obstruction of justice, throwing substance at vehicle, assault
SUSPECT: Stephanie Marie Pinhiero, 26, of Delhi
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended or revoked license
SUSPECT: Marcos Antonio Soria, 23, of Newman
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 8, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, carjacking, receiving stolen vehicle, grand theft
