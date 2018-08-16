Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (8-18-18)

By Jim Silva

August 16, 2018 11:43 AM

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 2-8, 2018.



ONTIVEROZ, RYAN SCOTT.jpg
Ryan Scott Ontiveroz

SUSPECT: Ryan Scott Ontiveroz, 41, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 2, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia



FOSTER, MICHAEL RYAN.jpg
Michael Ryan Foster

SUSPECT: Michael Ryan Foster, 18, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 6, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation



BELL, MICHAEL ALLAN.jpg
Michael Allen Bell

SUSPECT: Michael Allan Bell, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 6, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools



GALLEGOS, VANESSA MARIE.jpg
Vanessa Marie Gallegos

SUSPECT: Vanessa Marie Gallegos, 20, of San Jose

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Receiving stolen vehicle, DUI, battery, giving false ID to peace officer, possession of burglary tools, being under the influence of drugs, driving without a license



ZARATE, TONY LEE.jpg
Tony Lee Zarate

SUSPECT: Tony Lee Zarate, 45, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, tampering with vehicle, theft, obstruction of justice, throwing substance at vehicle, assault

PINHIERO, STEPHANIE MARIE.jpg
Stephanie Marie Pinhiero

SUSPECT: Stephanie Marie Pinhiero, 26, of Delhi

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended or revoked license



SORIA, MARCOS ANTONIO.jpg
Marcos Antonio Soria

SUSPECT: Marcos Antonio Soria, 23, of Newman

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 8, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, carjacking, receiving stolen vehicle, grand theft

