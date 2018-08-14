The buckets read, ‘Let’s do this.’ He should have ignored the buckets.

A traffic stop off Pelandale Avenue in north Modesto on Monday afternoon led to the discovery of more than 90 pounds of methamphetamine.
A California Highway Patrol officer and his K9 partner pulled over the driver of a Chevrolet pickup at about 1:30 p.m. for “several mechanical violations,” said the officer, who requested his name not be used.
In the cab of the truck were four Home Depot 5-gallon buckets — with the company catchphrase “Let’s Do This” written on them — with their lids on. Through talking with the driver, the officer said he developed probable cause for a search. The buckets contained a total of about 91 pounds of meth, he said, and the driver — the only occupant of the truck — was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth for sale and transporting meth for sale.
The officer declined to identify the man arrested, beyond saying he is a local resident.
But the Stanislaus County Jail custody report shows an inmate that appears to be the same man. Alberto Corral, 28, was arrested by the CHP at 2:35 p.m. Monday and faces charges of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.
He remained in custody Monday afternoon, with bail set at $1.3 million.
