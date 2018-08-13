Investigators say multiple fires set at Mark Twain Junior High were arson

Multiple fires at Mark Twain Junior High School on Sunday were intentionally set, making this the second arson incident at a Modesto City Schools campus since December.
The most significant of the fires set around the west Modesto campus burned the outside wall of an enclosed hallway then got into the eaves and spread into the building before firefighters put it out, said Lt. Dave Hutchinson, commander of the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.
He would not say how many other fires were set or where, or whether investigators have any leads on a suspect.
The fires caused an estimated $50,000 in damage but school opened as scheduled Monday, with the affected area of the hallway closed.
During winter break in December, fire destroyed a wing at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto. Investigators said three minors committed the $3 million arson.
