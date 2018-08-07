Another Sikh man attacked, this time in Manteca.

Less than a week after a 50-year-old Sikh man was attacked in Stanislaus County, an older man of the same faith was kicked to the ground repeatedly while taking a walk around a Manteca park.

The Manteca incident, captured on video, occurred about 6 a.m. Monday. The victim, 71, was at Graystone Park when two male adults confronted him on the sidewalk along Turquoise Way. The video, released by the Manteca Police Department, shows the man walking onto the street to go around the men, but they follow him.

Because the man does not speak English, he could not tell officers what the men said to him or wanted, according to a news release.

One of the men kicked the victim several times and spat on him. When the victim fell to the ground, his turban fell off and he struck his head. He got back up to defend himself, only to be kicked down again. His attackers left on foot, but one returned and kicked him several times as he lay on the ground.

“As the suspects left the scene, it is believed that one may have waved a firearm in the air,” the news release said. “The elderly man was medically treated and released from a local hospital.”

The incident is being investigated as an attempted robbery, Manteca police said. “Based upon the information we have received at this time, there are no indications that this assault was a hate crime.”

The attack near Keyes in Stanislaus County on July 31 is being investigated as a hate crime. The victim was struck with a stick and some other weapon on the head and body, and his pickup truck was painted with a white nationalist symbol and the words “Go back to ur country.”

There is no description of the Stanislaus attackers.

One of the Manteca suspects is described as black, in his 20s, 5-foot-10, skinny and clean-shaven. He wore a green button-up shirt and jeans. There was no racial identification of the second suspect, who was about 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with black hair. He wore a white shirt and jeans. In the video, both men are wearing hoodies.

The suspects fled in a dark car: no make, model, or further description was available.

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call Detective Gutierrez at 209-456-8223 or jgutierrez@ci.manteca.ca.us.