Transient man sent to prison for using his cane as a deadly weapon at Turlock park

A 49-year-old transient man has been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon for using a cane to knock someone unconscious about a month ago during a reported fight at a Turlock park.
George Hogan on July 19 pleaded no contest to the assault charge, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced this week.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Thomas Zeff sentenced Hogan to two years in prison. Deputy District Attorney Jeff Mangar prosecuted the case.
On Thursday, Hogan was already serving his sentence at San Quentin State Prison. He will become eligible for parole in June.
Last week, the Turlock City Council voted to reduce the hours its parks will be open in an experiment to see whether that deters crime and other bad behavior. The parks now are open 7 a.m. to dusk. They had been open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The change in hours includes Broadway Park, where Hogan reportedly assaulted another transient man. But that assault at Broadway Park occurred about 3 p.m. on June 30.
Turlock police Sgt. Russ Holeman said officers arrived at the park after receiving numerous calls about a fight at the park. He said several people were reportedly involved in the fight, and one man appeared injured on the ground.
As the officers were investigating, another fight broke out and more officers were called to control the scene. Holeman said a 52-year-old man had been struck with the cane.
The fighting was among transient campers living at the park. Prosecutors said Hogan used his cane to knock the victim unconscious, leaving open wounds on the victim’s head that required stitches.
Holeman said the victim was examined by medics at the scene, but he was not hospitalized. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Officers arrested Hogan at the park on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and violating probation.
When the Broadway Park assault occurred, Hogan was on probation for a 2016 conviction of assault with a deadly weapon, according to prosecutors.
Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth has said he expects that the city council later this month will consider strengthening the city’s regulations regarding leaving personal belongings, such as shopping carts packed with clothing and other possessions, in public spaces. He also has discussed a jobs program for the homeless with work that includes cleaning up parks.
Thanks for your strong interest in local journalism. We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. We hope you see value in supporting us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come.
Comments