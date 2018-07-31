Oakdale woman under arrest, accused of causing crash that injured three

A 24-year-old Oakdale woman was arrested after allegedly causing a head-on collision that left her, a 6-year-old boy and a 66-year-old man with major injuries near Riverbank on Monday evening
The California Highway Patrol said alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash and that the woman, Rhiana Beasley, has been placed under arrest.
Beasley was driving a 2013 Chrysler east on Highway 108 at Skittone Road west of Riverbank at about 6:25 p.m., according to the CHP.
For an unknown reason, Beasley allowed her vehicle to cross over into the westbound lanes and into the path of an oncoming 1996 Jeep, the CHP said.
The driver of the Jeep, Robert Steele, 66, of Modesto, was unable to react in time and the vehicles collided head-on, the report said.
Beasley had two children in her vehicle at the time of the crash — a 6-year-old boy who suffered major injuries and a 3-year-old boy who suffered minor injuries, the CHP said. Beasley was wearing a seat belt and the boys were properly restrained. The CHP did not say if Beasley was the mother of the boys.
The three were transported to Doctors Medical Center.
Steele, who also was using a seat belt, suffered major injuries but sought his own aid, the CHP said.
