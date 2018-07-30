Patterson deputies arrest suspects from South Carolina in Berkeley kidnapping case

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies in Patterson took five kidnapping suspects into custody early Sunday in a case originating in Berkeley and that authorities said involved a $30,000 ransom.
Berkeley police contacted local authorities early Sunday, telling them the kidnappers and their victim could in the Rogers Road area in Patterson, said Sgt. Tom Letras, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
Letras said deputy Michael Victorino spotted the suspects’ black Toyota sport utility vehicle on Rogers Road. Letras said the SUV stopped in the road, and Victorino waited for backup.
Victorino is assigned to Patterson Police Services. The city contracts with the Sheriff’s Department for police services. Letras said Berkeley investigators arrived and took the suspects.
“Last night we got a call from the City of Berkeley Police Department who let us know several kidnapping suspects may be in town holding their victim hostage,” Patterson Police Services posted on its Facebook page. “Thanks to great collaboration with them we were able to locate the 5 suspects. ... The victim was a little worse for wear but will recover from his injuries.”
The post said the suspects — all from South Carolina — were arrested near the Kit Fox RV Park.
The case started about 10 p.m. Saturday when Berkeley police officers responded to a motel on a report of the kidnapping of a 21-year-old man. Officers learned the man had been taken about 6:30 p.m., according to a Police Department news release.
The release said the five kidnappers threatened to kill the man unless they received $30,000 from the man’s friend. The cash-for-hostage exchange was supposed to take place in the Tracy area. But authorities later learned the kidnappers and the man were in Patterson.
The news release said these suspects were arrested:
▪ Jamikaco Tyrone Thompson, 27 years old, Greenville, South Carolina
▪ Vacenta Rakey Rice, 27 years old, Fountain Inn, South Carolina
▪ Antravious Marquis Evans, 19 years old, Fountain Inn, South Carolina
▪ Racal Jamikaco Thompson, 24 years old, Greenville, South Carolina
▪ Rodquavious Mikeon Whitehurst, 20 years old, Greenville, South Carolina
They are being held in the Berkeley Jail. The charges they face include kidnapping for ransom, torture, robbery and possession of an assault weapon, according to the release.
