Father and son arrested in fatal shooting of Turlock teen

Turlock police on Friday arrested a father and son in connection with the shooting death of a teenager on June 11.
Richard Lee Short III, 17, was gunned down at a home in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue. Early this month, investigators identified Jeffrey Chandler, 18, as the gunman and issued a warrant for his arrest for involuntary manslaughter.
Detectives learned Chandler may have left the area with help from his father, Sean Chandler. “Many hours” were spent trying to find the men, who finally were located Friday.
Police learned the father and son were spotted in a white SUV in Turlock. An officer located a vehicle matching that description parked in the 1000 block of Souza Street.
A search of the area was conducted and Jeffrey and Sean Chandler were found hiding in a shed in the backyard of a home on the 900 block of Souza. They were taken into custody without incident.
Jeffrey Chandler was to be booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, and Sean Chandler on suspicion of being an accessory to involuntary manslaughter. They did not appear Friday afternoon in the online list of inmates in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail.
Police have not disclosed information about any suspected motive. Nor have they said anything about the circumstances of the shooting to indicate why the charge is involuntary manslaughter.
In a news release, police Chief Nino Amirfar thanks the residents of Turlock who assisted his officers and detectives with the investigation. “Their willingness to come forward and provide statements and information ensured that this case was brought to a timely conclusion.”
Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to call Detective Paul Inderbitzen 209-668-6551 or the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
