Stanislaus sheriff’s deputy charged in fatal shooting makes first court appearance

A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy accused in the shooting death of a Modesto woman made his first court appearance Monday afternoon in Stockton.

An arraignment hearing for Justin Wall was postponed until Sept. 17. Wall did not enter a plea in the case during a brief appearance in a San Joaquin County courtroom.

Prosecutors have charged Wall with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Evin Olsen Yadegar. Wall is facing charges in San Joaquin County because he shot the woman after a pursuit that begandin Salida and ended in Ripon.

Authorities initially said Yadegar did not respond to commands to get out of vehicle and then put it in reverse, driving toward two deputies and a Ripon police officer.

SHARE COPY LINK The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office has released dashboard video of the shooting of Evin Olsen Yadegar by Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy Justin Wall in 2017. Wall faces voluntary manslaughter charges.

Video footage from a patrol car’s dashboard camera show Yadegar backing up her car a few feet before moving forward to go around a Stanislaus County sheriff’s vehicle that had blocked her. She was shot by Wall not as she’s backing up, but as she’s moving forward again.

San Joaquin County prosecutors say Yadegar stopped her Volkswagen sedan for several moments in a neighborhood off Main Street, before she drove off again. Then, Wall fired four shots at Yadegar.

Ripon police officers and other Stanislaus sheriff’s officials who had gathered near the car did not fire their weapons. Prosecutors said just one of the bullets Wall fired struck Yadegar.

Her car then turned into a cul de sac, where the vehicle crashed into a home. Yadegar was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department use of force policy, as well as policies from other local law enforcement agencies, indicate that officers should move away from the vehicle instead of firing at its occupants.

Police departments in many major cities have largely banned shooting into or at vehicles. Exceptions include when a driver has a deadly weapon other than the vehicle or in a terrorist situation in which the driver is running over people.

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association, in a letter posted on its Facebook page earlier this month, defended Wall’s actions, saying Yadegar’s vehicle became a deadly weapon when she made an intentional attempt to hit two officers with her vehicle.

Wall had roughly two dozen supporters in the courtroom during Monday’s appearance.

