No victims found, but gunfire hits vehicles, buildings in Ceres

No victims have been found since several shots were fired near the Kmart shopping center in Ceres on Monday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., there were 911 calls of a fight and then shots fired at or near Herndon Road and Holm Avenue, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jesus Sigala said.
Several patrol units responded and found shell casings in the street and several vehicles and structures hit, but no victims, he said. Anyone involved in the shooting had fled the scene, Sigala said.
The investigation is ongoing, he said, and any witnesses or people with information on what happened are urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-552-2468.
Tips also may be reported to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
