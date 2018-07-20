Police take down 300-pound marijuana grow in the backyard of a Turlock home

Turlock Police busted a 300-pound marijuana grow in the backyard of a central Turlock home this week.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday the Turlock Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Grant Avenue. The warrant was the result of an investigation into a suspected marijuana cultivation at a house.
Investigators found 130 marijuana plants, weighing over 300 pounds, growing in the backyard of the home. In addition to the plants, a small amount of methamphetamine was seized.
Three Turlock men were arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail as a result of the search. They were 34-year-old Pablo Cruz-Chavez, who was arrested for cultivation of marijuana and providing false information to a police officer at the scene; 55-year-old John Montgomery, who was arrested for cultivation of marijuana and two outstanding warrants; and 29-year-old Johnathan Montgomery, who was arrested for child endangerment, two outstanding warrants and possession of narcotics in jail.
“While certain marijuana laws have changed, the fact remains that large-scale marijuana cultivation in the city of Turlock remains illegal and will not be tolerated. History has shown that neighborhood marijuana grows often lead to increased crime in the area, including robberies and shootings. Removing these illegal marijuana grows helps keep neighborhoods safer for everyone,” said Turlock Police Chief Ninus Amirfar.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Tony Argueta at 209-668-5550 ext. 6738. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
